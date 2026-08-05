Howell Public Schools Announces New Hutchings Elementary Principal

August 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell Public Schools has named the next principal of Hutchings Elementary.



The Board of Education appointed Dr. Charles Chalfant to the role at its meeting Monday night.



The district issued the following release:



Chalfant comes to Howell Public Schools from Oak Park Public Schools, where he has served as the ninth- and 10th-grade principal. Previously, he served as principal of an elementary school in Ann Arbor Public Schools and at Summit Academy, where he led school improvement efforts, implemented evidence-based literacy initiatives and fostered strong school communities. He began his career teaching kindergarten and fifth grade before moving into instructional coaching, where he supported teachers in strengthening classroom instruction and improving student learning.



Chalfant was selected following a comprehensive interview process that included two rounds of interviews. The first round included building staff, central office administrators and parent representatives. The second round was conducted by members of the central office administrative team and an elementary principal. Both interview teams were impressed by his leadership skills and extensive teaching and administrative experience.



“My path in life was shaped by educators who had faith in me despite the conditions in which I was raised. Returning as an elementary school principal is an opportunity to give back and to continue building a school environment in which all children and their families feel welcome, respected, and encouraged to do their very best,: said Chalfant. “At the same time, the very best thing I can do for our Huskies is to love and support their teachers and I am here to do just that. I look forward to getting to know everyone in the coming days, weeks, and months!”



“Dr. Chalfant brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Howell Public Schools and Hutchings Elementary,” said Erin J. MacGregor, Ed.D., superintendent of Howell Public Schools. “His experience in a variety of teaching and instructional leadership roles, along with his proven ability to lead schools and build positive school cultures, will make him a great addition to the Hutchings and Howell Public Schools team. I am confident he will build on the many great things already happening at Hutchings and continue to foster a welcoming, supportive learning environment where every student can thrive.”



Chalfant earned a Doctor of Education in Educational Policy, Planning, and Leadership from the College of William & Mary, a master's degree in elementary education from the University of Michigan and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and sociology from Old Dominion University.