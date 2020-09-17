Howell Superintendent Granted Emergency Powers

September 17, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





In an effort to give greater flexibility to COVID-19 needs, Howell Public Schools has granted its superintendent emergency powers.



Working with policy maker Neola, which has seen in other districts the need to have administrators be flexible during the pandemic, HPS Superintendent Erin MacGregor brought forth a recommendation to the Board of Education, Monday, for temporary powers during coronavirus pandemic.



MacGregor said this gives him the opportunity to make decisions based on need when their might not be time to bring it officially before the Board before action is needed.



The Resolution grants MacGregor the authority to temporarily waive Board policies or provisions necessary to comply with executive orders. Authority is also given to take actions necessary to ensure the continuation of public education, provide for the health and safety of students and staff, or to respond to appropriate health and government authorities. The resolution thirdly grants authority to enter into contracts without board approval for any dollar amount necessary for the purchase of materials, equipment, cleaning and sanitation supplies, technology, or other COVID-19 needs. Finally, the superintendent will also be authorized to institute new policies and procedures to implement the Executive Orders or district Preparedness Plan that could include policies on face coverings quarantining measures, and building access.



MacGregor is directed to keep the board informaed of all actions taken under these emergency powers, which expire at the end of the current school year.