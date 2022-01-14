Howell Public Schools Receives Two Generous Donations

January 14, 2022

By Mike Kruzman /news@whmi.com





A pair of generous donations have been made to Howell Public Schools’ district.



As part of their regular meeting this past week, the Howell Board of Education accepted the two gifts. The first was a $10,000 to the Innovation Academy from the Ted and Jane Von Voigtlander Foundation. That money will help offset the costs of a field trip to Washington D.C. in May. Superintendent Erin MacGregor said it was an awesome donation, that the Foundation continues to make, calling it “great.



The second was for a donation to the district Food Service Department. A $2,500 Forward Pass Moolah Grant was accepted from the Dairy Council of Michigan.

Every week the Lions play a home game, they, Michigan dairy farm families, and Kroger select a nominee to win a fully stocked refrigerator, and then that nominee makes that “forward pass” to a school or food bank. Andrew Rea was recently selected and he chose Howell High School to receive that Forward Pass. MacGregor thanked Rea, saying the donation was great and much appreciated.



Youth Wellness Manager for the United Dairy Industry of Michigan Aimee Vondrasek wrote in a memo that they hope this $2,500 will support kitchen renovations in the district, including new refrigeration equipment. The Board of Education accepted both donations unanimously.