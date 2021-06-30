Howell Public Schools Hies New Executive Director Of Finance

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Howell Public Schools has hired a new Executive Director of Finance.



At Monday’s meeting of the Howell Public Schools Board of Education, board members unanimously approved the hiring of Ben Engelter as their next Executive Director of Finance. According to a memo from Superintendent Erin MacGregor to the Board of Education, Engelter was selected after an in-depth screening and interview process that included, among others, himself, the Executive Director of Information Services, the Technology Director, the Communications Director, and current and out-going Executive Director of Finance, Nikki Reinhardt. Reinhardt worked the position for the previous school year and is leaving to take a job in New York.



Engelter comes from the Gratiot-Isabella Intermediate School District where he was a business manager overseeing the finances of two districts. He has certification as a Business Office Manager and Chief Financial Officer from Michigan School Business Officials.



MacGregor said that this is a position that is very difficult to fill and that having someone with a financial background and expertise is not easy to find. He said they feel really fortunate that Engelter wanted to take his expertise from the ISD level and come to Howell. The Superintendent said that they are excited to get him on board. It was shared during the meeting that he has already had a crossover day in the district to help him learn more about Howell.



His contract was approved for 2 years, with a base yearly salary of $118,000. Engelter officially starts July 1st.