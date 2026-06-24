Howell Public Schools Hires Two New Principals

June 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell Public Schools has selected two” highly qualified” individuals to serve as building principals within the district.



The district has selected Erin Graf to lead Voyager Elementary School as principal and Ray Miller to serve as principal of Parker Middle School.



Both appointments were approved by the Howell Board of Education at its meeting on Monday night.



Graf currently serves as an At-Risk Teacher at Voyager Elementary while also serving as the building's lead teacher, school improvement chair, and data leader. The district says “She brings more than 20 years of educational experience to the principal role, including classroom teaching, reading intervention, and school administration. Graf has served as a middle school principal, assistant principal, and elementary principal. She holds a master's degree in reading from Eastern Michigan University and an administrative certificate from Michigan State University”.



Graf said “I am honored to serve as the next Principal of Voyager Elementary and work alongside this wonderful staff! This role represents an opportunity to build strong relationships and create a school culture where every child feels they belong, every staff member feels valued, and every family feels connected. I am excited to listen, learn, and grow with the Voyager community as we continue helping students grow academically, socially, and emotionally.”



Miller comes to Howell Public Schools from Plymouth-Canton Community Schools, where he currently serves as an assistant principal at Plymouth High School, supporting student achievement, school culture, graduation planning, credit recovery programs, and instructional initiatives. He brings a wide range of experience to the principal role, including service as a teacher, coach, athletic administrator, and school leader. Miller earned a Master of Arts in K-12 Educational Administration from Michigan State University and a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education Mathematics from Central Michigan University.



Miller said “I am excited and honored to be the principal at Parker Middle School. I look forward to getting to know the students, staff, and community. I am committed to serving the Howell community with a student-centered approach that puts the best interests of our students at the forefront of every decision, while supporting our staff and families”.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor said “I am excited for Ms. Graf to take on her new role within Howell Public Schools. She has been an asset to Voyager Elementary and brings a wide range of experience and expertise to the principal role. I know Voyager will continue to flourish under her leadership. I am equally excited to welcome Mr. Miller to Highlander Nation. His commitment to building strong relationships and creating a positive school culture aligns closely with the values of Howell Public Schools. I am confident that Parker Middle School will continue to thrive under Mr. Miller’s leadership.”



MacGregor added. “I would be remiss if I did not take a moment to thank Dr. Patricia Poelke and Mrs. Danielle Schmidt for their commitment to and leadership of Parker Middle School and Voyager Elementary School, respectively. They have made a lasting impact on those school communities, and while they will be greatly missed, I know they will excel in their new roles at other districts within our county.”



Both Graf and Miller were selected following a comprehensive interview process that included two rounds of interviews.



The first round included building staff, district administrators, and a parent representative. Finalists then participated in a second round of interviews with members of the district's central office administrative team.



Both candidates emerged from a strong pool of applicants and demonstrated the leadership, experience, and commitment to student success needed to lead their respective school communities.