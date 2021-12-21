Howell Schools Food Drive Comes Through For Gleaners

December 21, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local nonprofit will benefit from the Howell Public Schools’ food drive, which amassed more than 20,000 pounds of donations.



Student generosity came through in a big way for the district-wide canned food drive to support Gleaners Community Food Bank. Gleaners helps local families in need by providing access to nutritious food and resources. In addition to the 20,000 pounds of donated food items, the drive, which is planned by Howell High School’s leadership class, also collected more than $9,000 in monetary donations. With Kroger currently matching all donations to Gleaners Community Food Bank, the monetary donation was doubled, resulting in more than $18,000 to help fight food insecurity in Livingston County.



"Each year, our philanthropic activities grow bigger and bigger thanks to the generosity of our families and community. Our leadership classes set this year's goal at 20,000 pounds of food, and we are so excited that we exceeded that goal. We are so proud of our leadership students and their hard work in planning this successful event," said Gabby DiNatale-Park, one of Howell High School's leadership teachers. "According to Feeding America, more than 16,000 people in Livingston County face food insecurity, so the need in our community is real. Our donations will stay in Livingston County and support families right in our community."



Gleaners operates five distribution centers across southeast Michigan, one of which is located in Genoa Township.