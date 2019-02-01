Howell Public Schools To Host Drugs 101 Parent Workshop

February 1, 2019

Parents throughout Livingston County have another chance to get educated during a “drugs 101” workshop next week.



Howell Public Schools has partnered with St. Joseph Mercy Health System to host a parent workshop titled Drugs 101 on Tuesday, February 5th at 6:30 p.m. in the Howell High School Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center. Organizers say it’s designed to be an informative and educational program for participants to learn about the signs, symptoms, and current trends of teen drugs with a focus on vaping, marijuana, opioids, and prescriptions. One of the highlights of the program is a mock teen bedroom that attendees can observe and attempt to identify signs of teen drug use.



Drugs 101 is free and open for: Parents, Teens, Grand Parents, Guardians, Teachers, Administrators, Coaches, Scout Leaders, Religious Leaders - anyone concerned about youth. More information is available through the link. (JM)