Howell Public Schools Superintendent To Host Coffee Chat Tuesday

October 9, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A bond proposal for Howell Public Schools will be the featured topic during Superintendent Erin MacGregor’s first Coffee Chat of the school year tomorrow.



The Coffee Chat will run from 9 to 10am at Black Iron Coffee Roasters in Downtown Howell.



The event serves as an opportunity for district families and community members to hear district updates and ask any questions they may have.



Each Coffee Chat has a specific focus. At Tuesday’s Chat, MacGregor will be joined by Board of Education Vice President Courtney Tarara and Treasurer Christy Conn to share information about the “Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future” Bond Proposal that will appear on the November 7th ballot.



MacGregor said "Coffee Chat is an informal opportunity for families and community members to hear updates on our district and our various initiatives and programs. With the Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future Bond Proposal election coming up, we wanted to use the first chat as another chance to share about the no expected tax rate increase proposal that, if approved, would provide $258 million to address various needs in our district".



Tarara said she looks forward to “sharing about the Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future Bond Proposal at the Coffee Chat. We want our families and community to understand what is included in the proposal and why it was included”.



Conn added that “if approved, the bond proposal would address the highest needs in each of our schools, provide funding to construct two replacement elementary schools, and build a new Community Center that would be open to students, families, and the community".



Black Iron Coffee Roasters is located at 119 W. Grand River.