Howell Public Schools Fire Academy Graduates Its Sixth Class

June 8, 2019

The Howell Public Schools Fire Academy celebrated the accomplishments of its sixth class during a graduation ceremony on Monday, June 3rd.



The ceremony honored the 18 cadets who completed the practical training and classwork needed to pass the State of Michigan firefighters certification exam, which is a two-part exam consisting of a written and practical test. All 18 students passed both the written exam and the practical test.



Over the course of the school year, the cadets completed more than 400 hours of training and classroom exercises, which is double the amount of training required by the State of Michigan. The practical training ranged from forced entry into a vehicle to extinguishing a fire in a controlled burn building. Each practical training builds on the lessons learned during the cadet’s classroom instruction.



The Howell Public Schools Fire Academy is a unique program that allows high school juniors and seniors to complete the required classroom and practical training needed to earn their state firefighters certification. Area fire departments now employ several graduates of the Howell Public Schools Fire Academy.





Photo 1: Graduate Samantha Hartzler.

Photo 2: Graduate Ethan Blondeel.

Photo 3: Graduate Gavin Griffin.

Photos courtesy of Thomas Gould.