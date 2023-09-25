HPS To Host Informational Meeting On Bond Proposal Wednesday

September 25, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An informational meeting is set this week to educate the community about a bond proposal that will appear before voters in the Howell Public Schools district this November.



If approved, the “Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future” bond proposal would generate up to $258 (m) million to fund the highest priority needs in each of the district’s schools.



HPS Director of Communications Tom Gould says that expects to maintain the current tax rate of 5.5-mills – which is the lowest of all of the public school districts in Livingston County.



The bond proposal centers around five key areas; safety and security, learning environments, teaching tools, aging building infrastructure, and community facilities.



Gould told WHMI the proposed projects stem from a district-wide facilities assessment that was done in which an outside expert came in to evaluate all of their buildings and schools to see where the district needed to invest in aging infrastructure among others. He noted they also brought in different groups, clubs, and athletics as well as some community groups to hear their needs and how they interact and use the district’s facilities and spaces. Combined, Gould says that’s what formed the proposal that will appear on the November 7th ballot.



To help inform the community about the proposal, Gould says the district has set up a website and will also host a community information meeting this Wednesday. It starts at 5:30pm in the Northwest Elementary media center. Gould says they invite everyone in the community to come out and learn about the proposal and ask any questions might have.



Northwest Elementary is located at 1233 Bower Street in Howell. Attendees should park in the school's main parking lot and enter through the main entrance.



More information is available in the provided link and attached release.