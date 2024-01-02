HPS Board Of Education Authorizes Issuance & Sale Of Bonds

January 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The first steps in the process of issuing bonds for improvements in Howell Public Schools is getting going.



Last November, voters approved the $258 (m) million “Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future Bond Proposal” – which expects to maintain the current tax rate of 5.5-mills.



The funds will be used for the highest priority improvements in each of the district's schools and focus on five key areas: safety and security, learning environments, teaching tools, aging building infrastructure, and community needs.



At its December meeting, the Board of Education approved a resolution authorizing the issuance and delegating the sale of bonds.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor said it’s exciting, noting it was the first steps of the bond process and getting them out for sale.



Executive Director of Business and Finance Ben Engelter explained the schedule to the board, noting the $258 million will be broke up into three series – and this will be first series.



He said the resolution authorizes the sale of up to $15 million worth of bonds, which will be enough to get started with some initial projects and get through the design phase. Engelter said they anticipate bringing the second series and sale of those in 2024/2025.



Based on timing and the market, Engelter said this gives them the option to enter the market and choose the best date possible. He says he said they anticipate anywhere from 60 days would be the earliest they would sell the bonds, up through as late as May.



Separately, the board approved the purchase of four new school buses. Engelter said they’re taking quick steps to move forward on needs for the bond – saying they have some immediate needs and the bus fleet is one of them.



A bus purchasing program will give the district the best pricing before expected cost increases, and the buses will be in the fleet starting next school year.