Candidates Sought To Apply For HPS Board Of Education Vacancy

December 14, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Applications are being accepted to fill a vacancy on the Howell Public Schools Board of Education.



Marcus Wilcox submitted his letter of resignation, effective immediately, to Board of Education President Stacy Pasini last Thursday.



Wilcox was initially appointed to the Board of Education in 2015 and was elected to four-year terms in 2016 and 2020. Superintendent Erin MacGregor thanked Wilcox for his dedication, saying he’s helped guide the district over the past several years and has left a lasting impact on the community.



Qualified candidates are being sought to apply for the board seat vacated by Wilcox’s resignation. Any individual meeting the legal qualifications to be a school board member is eligible to apply. The selected individual will serve for the remainder of Wilcox’s term, which ends December 31st, 2024.



The Board of Education will interview applicants and appoint an individual to fill the vacant position during a special meeting scheduled for next Friday, December 23rd at 8am.



To apply, interested candidates must submit an Interest in Board Vacancy Packet no later than noon on Tuesday, December 20th to the Board of Education office located at 411 N. Highlander Way, Suite A. The packet is available on the district website at www.howellschools.com. Only hard copies of the packet will be accepted. Failure to meet the deadline will disqualify the candidate from being considered for the position.



All interviews will be held in public in accordance with the Michigan Open Meetings Act. During the interview process, each candidate will give a brief statement. Following the statements, the Board will evaluate the candidates and vote on an appointment.