Howell’s Bella Farrell Claims 1st Place In U of M Flint Math Field Day Event

March 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Howell High School senior earned first place in the Chalk Talk event at the University of Michigan-Flint’s Math Field Day.



Bella Farrell, president of the Howell Math Club, competed against high school students from across Michigan.



Farrell delivered a five-minute presentation on transcendental numbers, one of two designated topics for the Chalk Talk competition. Transcendental numbers are real or complex numbers that are not roots of any non-zero polynomial equation with rational co-efficients — examples include π (pi) and e (Euler’s number).



The Chalk Talk competition requires students to prepare and deliver a mathematical presentation, judged on content, presentation skills, effective use of the chalkboard, and responses to judges’ questions.



Howell High School Teacher and Math Club Advisor Jeff Klapper said “Bella’s dedication to mathematics and her ability to communicate complex concepts in an engaging way are truly outstanding. Her success at UM-Flint Math Field Day reflects her hard work, deep understanding of mathematics, excellent presentation skills, and her overall leadership of the Howell Math Club.”



Math Field Day, hosted annually at U of M-Flint, brings together high school students from across the state to compete in problem-solving contests. Each school enters a five-person team, which participates in individual and group challenges.