HPS Annual Audit Highlights Strong Financial Stewardship

November 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell Public Schools has again received an unmodified opinion on its annual financial audit.



An unmodified opinion is the highest level of assurance an auditor can provide regarding the presentation of a district's financial statements, indicating that the financial statements are presented fairly and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.



In their review of the district’s federal grants, including the child nutrition cluster, the auditors found that the district complies with all federal grant and funding guidelines and is considered a low-risk auditee.



The audit team will also issue the district an unmodified opinion for its federal grants audit.



The federal audit was conducted using the draft 2026 Compliance Supplement, as the federal government has not yet issued the final version. However, no changes are expected between the draft and final documents.



Auditors reported that Howell Public Schools’ per-pupil expenditures align with those of similar districts. The audit also noted that the district has maintained a responsible fund balance of 18.5%. Additionally, over the past five years, the district’s net position has improved by approximately $100 million.



Net position represents the difference between everything the district owns and everything it owes, including certain financial obligations that will be paid in future years and is one indicator of its long-term financial health.



The audit team did find a journal entry error related to the district’s fixed assets, which was corrected. The audit team noted this issue was largely a timing issue with the end of the district’s fiscal year.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor commented “Howell Public Schools takes our responsibility to be good stewards of the public funds entrusted to us very seriously. Receiving an unmodified audit opinion reflects our commitment to accurate financial reporting and responsible management of district resources. While we received an unmodified opinion on our audit, we are committed to continuous improvement and our Business Office will be implementing an additional level of review to strengthen our financial oversight.”



Plante Moran performed this year’s audit under the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) standards.