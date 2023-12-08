Howell Public Schools Receives Outstanding Audit Report

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell Public Schools has been awarded an “unmodified” opinion on its annual financial audit.



An “unmodified” opinion is the highest assurance and signifies that the audit team did not identify any material weaknesses or non-compliance within the district’s accounting practices and financial records. Further, the team found that the district complies with federal grant and funding guidelines.



Plante Moran performed this year’s audit.



Additionally, auditors reported that Howell Public Schools is on par with similar districts as it relates to per-pupil expenditures and that over the past fiscal year, the district increased its fund balance by approximately $2.2 (m) million - bringing its fund balance from $15.5 (m) million to $17.7 (m) million.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor commented “Earning an ‘unmodified’ opinion and having no material weaknesses reinforces our district’s commitment to being good financial stewards of taxpayer funds. These audit results affirm our ability to manage resources effectively, ensuring that we continue to provide our students the best possible educational experience. I commend the district’s Business Office on another outstanding audit.”



A copy of the district’s audit can be found on its website at www.HowellSchools.com under the Transparency Reporting tab.