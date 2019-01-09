Howell School Officials Prepare $39M Bond Proposal

January 9, 2019

The proposal comes shortly after a sinking fund millage for the district failed in November by just 28 votes out of approximately 26,000. Superintendent Erin MacGregor sought community feedback regarding the millage failure and what voters would like to see in terms of district improvements. MacGregor presented some of that feedback to the Board of Education at a meeting Monday.



Input from stakeholders indicated there was a lack of clarity around the concept of the millage and specific building improvements. MacGregor noted there is a desire among those who responded for a larger investment in safety and security, as well as enhanced instructional and extracurricular activities.



If the new proposal were to pass, the bond would cover the addition of “makerspaces” for hands-on design purposes, STEM and robotics areas in each building and “learning stations”, which is a more creative approach to the traditional desks and chairs in classrooms. The bond would also address upgrades to the high school’s performing improvements to the baseball and softball fields. Officials are hoping to use the bond to purchase 22 school buses as well, in addition to secure vestibules/entrances at each school and the completion of phase 2 of the district’s door access system.



MacGregor says the original millage that has been restructured into a bond proposal not only addresses capital needs and enhancements, but also decreasing the debt millage. The Board of Education will take action on the proposal at their January 14th meeting. If all are in agreement, officials would take next steps toward educating the community about the proposal.(DK)