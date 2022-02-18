Howell Schools Name Teacher And Support Person Of The Year

February 18, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Howell Public Schools have named its Teacher of the Year and Support Person of the Year.



During a school-wide webinar, Howell High School mathematics teacher Jeffrey Klapper was announced as the 2021-2022 Howell Public Schools Teacher of the Year. Klapper has been with the district for 18 years. He received 10 nominations, with 9 coming from his students. Those nominations highlighted his ability to make learning fun, and his willingness to provide individual support to students during class time, flex time, or prep time. Klapper said, in a release, that he wants to express his profound gratitude for the honor and that he feels blessed that Howell “took a chance on a skinny math nerd that talked too fast 18 years ago.” Superintendent Erin MacGregor said that Klapper epitomizes the characteristics of an outstanding teacher and is so deserving of the honor.



HPS, also this week, announced that special needs aide at Three Fires Elementary, Donna Pompilius, was this year’s Support Person of the Year. Pompilius was nominated by several Three Fires staff, who noted her dedication and commitment to the not just the students she works with, but all the students at the elementary school. One teacher, Andi Syrett, said of her in a release, that Pompilius has a gift in the way that she is able to relate with people and make everyone around her feel important. Three Fires Principal Robert Starkey said Pompilius provides her students with the tools they need to be successful and builds on each of their unique abilities to help them reach their full potential.



Both Pompilius and Klapper will be recognized by the Board of Education at their March meeting.



(Top Photo, from left: Erin MacGregror, Jeffrey Klapper, Jason Schrock;

Bottom Photo, from left: Robert Starkey, Donna Pompilius, MacGregor)