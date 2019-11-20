Howell Teacher Named Best in Teaching Family And Consumer Science

November 20, 2019

A Howell teacher has been named the state’s Family and Consumer Science Teacher of the Year.



The Family and Consumer Educators of Michigan (FCSEM) has named Highlander Way Middle School’s Amy Kilgren as their 2019 Teacher of the Year. Kilgren has been with Howell Public Schools since 2002 and teaches several Family and Consumer Science (FCS) courses like Teen Life, Life Skills, and Health and Wellness. FCS classes provide students with resources to make informed decisions about their wellbeing by teaching life skills such as health management and wellness, food science and nutrition, and family finance.



Kilgren said she was surprise to be nominated and is truly honored to represent Howell Public Schools, Highlander Way, and the institutions that that helped prepare her for her teaching career. She said that the award is not hers alone, but also goes to all of the people throughout the years who have helped her thrive. Highlander Way principal Melanie Post said they are fortunate to have Kilgren as part of their team, and that she always goes above and beyond to find ways to engage her students and help prepare them for the future.



Kilgren was presented the award at the 2019 FCSEM Conference earlier this month, and will be recognized at an upcoming Howell Public Schools Board of Education Meeting. (MK)