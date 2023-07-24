Howell Schools & Bargaining Units Approve New 2-Year Contracts

July 24, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell Public Schools and two of its unions have reached new two-year contracts.



The contracts cover the Howell Education Association or HEA, the district's teacher's union, and the Howell Educational Support Personnel Association or HESPA, the district’s support personnel union.



Both agreements include step increases for eligible employees in both contract years, a 5% wage increase in the first year, and a 4% wage increase in the second year.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor said the contracts are fair and mutually beneficial to the district and the bargaining units. He noted the wage increases included in the contracts are comparable to other districts in the region and will allow the district to remain competitive when they seek to hire and retain top teachers and staff.



MacGregor added that through the hard work of the district, the HEA and the HESPA negotiation teams, they agreed to contracts that provide pay increases to staff while allowing the district to remain fiscally responsible. He further thanked both teams for their collaboration to work with the district in negotiating the contracts.



Both the HEA and the HESPA contracts will be in effect through June 30th, 2025.