Howell School Community Grieves After Fatal Crash

January 24, 2022

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The Howell Public Schools community is in mourning following the deaths of two students in a crash Saturday night in Genoa Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies were dispatched at approximately 10:51 p.m. to a two-vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of S. Hacker Road and McClements Road. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 17-year-old male Fowlerville resident was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck eastbound on McClements Road. The truck’s three passengers were 16-year old males from Howell.



Authorities say the F-150 failed to stop at the intersection and struck a 1998 Honda Civic that was traveling south on S. Hacker Road. The Honda Civic was being operated by a 19-year-old male South Lyon resident. After the collision, the Ford F-150 left the roadway and overturned ejecting both the driver and one of the passengers, who were pronounced deceased at the scene.



A message from Howell High School Principal Jason Schrock identified them as junior Josh Pennala and sophomore Len Eskola. The remaining two passengers in the Ford F-150 were transported to Providence Hospital in Novi by Livingston County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. Schrock identified them as sophomore Joel Eskola and junior William Parks. Counselors will be on hand today at the school for students and staff who need support.



The driver of the Honda Civic was transported to the U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.



Meanwhile, the investigation continues into the cause of the crash. While alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors, authorities say none of the occupants in the Ford F-150 were utilizing their seat belts.