Howell School Board VP Ends Re-Election Bid, Citing Divisive Politics

July 29, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell School Board Vice President Stacy Pasini this past week dropped her bid for re-election, posting on social media "the current political environment has become increasingly divisive and adversarial, especially in non partisan races."



Pasini would not elaborate when reached via email by WHMI News, only saying "I don't want to take anything away from the amazing things happening in the district. I remain committed to the children and families that I have so proudly served for 14 years and will continue to do so throughout the remainder of my term."



Pasini is a caseworker for the Oakland County Circuit Court Family Division and adjunct professor of political science at Madonna University, according to the district's website.



She chairs the Howell school board's Instruction, Improvement and Innovation Committee and serves on both the Coordinated School Health Committee and Superintendent’s Evaluation and Contract Committee.



Read Pasini's full statement on social media below:



"After a tremendous amount of reflection and discussion with my family and friends, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw my name from the Howell School Board campaign.

For the past 14 years, I have had the privilege of serving our community as a member of the board. Throughout that time, I led with integrity, transparency, and a commitment to doing what I believed to be best for the children and families I served. Public service for me has always been about improving our community, not about personal/political ambition.



"Unfortunately, the current political environment has become increasingly divisive and adversarial, especially in non partisan races. Campaigns can sometimes shift focus away from issues and focus more on personal attacks, speculation, and efforts to damage reputations. While I understand that scrutiny can be a part of an elected position, I am not willing to participate in a process that could compromise the integrity I have worked so hard to maintain or subject my family and community relationships to this. I believe my 14 years of service and voting record stand strong, and I am happy to discuss this with anyone.



"My decision should not be interpreted as a lack of commitment to our community and district that I hold so dear in my heart. It is my belief that there are times when stepping aside is the most responsible action. I remain dedicated to our community and will continue to support efforts that strengthen our district and support the amazing individuals who work tirelessly to support our children and families.



"I am truly grateful and blessed for the encouragement, trust, and support I have received during my years of service. It has been an honor to serve this community, and I look forward to continuing to contribute in meaningful ways outside of the board.



"Thank you for your understanding and continued support."