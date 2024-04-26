Howell School Board Members Receive Honors From MASB

April 26, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two Howell Public Schools Board of Education members recently received honors from the Michigan Association of School Boards.



The awards recognize their commitment to enhancing their governance and leadership skills and continuous improvement. The recognition comes from their participation in MASB's leadership training, attendance at educational conferences, and years of service.



Christy Conn (left), Howell Board of Education treasurer, earned a Level 3 Award of Distinction, which honors a board member who has completed Levels 1 and 2, a total of four advanced Certified Board Member Award (CBA) classes, and a minimum of 208 education credits.



Meg Marhofer, Howell Board of Education trustee, earned a Level 1 Certified Board Member Award for completing all 100-Level CBA classes and a Level 2 Award of Merit for completing Level 1 and 45 education credits. Marhofer also earned Advocacy Skills Specialty and Data Skills Specialty certifications.



The MASB training and professional development program helps board members keep pace with the fast-moving and complex changes in public education. Last year, more than 1,800 school board members statewide participated in MASB's professional development program for elected school leaders. The hours devoted to this training are above and beyond the time members spend at their local meetings, events and reviewing policies and board packets.



Howell Superintendent Erin MacGregor said "Our board members embody what it means to be a lifelong learner. They are incredibly committed to their role within our district, as showcased by Christy and Meg's willingness and desire to strengthen their skills and knowledge by participating in MASB's professional development program”.



MASB Executive Director Don Wotruba said "I've worked with school boards and public schools for more than 25 years and am always in awe of the commitment of so many members. Schools are under exceptional pressure to be innovative and reinvent the way they deliver education. Training equips them with the tools necessary to make the best decisions for Michigan's schoolchildren. The time they spend being servant leaders and honing their skills is second to none."



A complete overview of the individual and whole-board training levels MASB offers can be viewed in the link.