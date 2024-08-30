Howell Melon Ice Cream Sells Out

August 30, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Rotary Club said it’s pleased to share that Howell Melon Ice Cream is now sold out for the 2024 season.



Through the funds raised from ice cream sales, Howell Rotary Club will be supporting various activities and initiatives, such as Howell High School Interact Club, Literacy Programs, Boy Scout Troop 362, Cub Scout Pack 365, Howell Rotary Club Foundation, Howell Rotary Club, Scholarships, Kids Camps, Exchange Student Program, Leadership Training for Youth, Emergency Basic Needs in our Community and more.



Howell Rotary Club would like to thank the community for their great support once again, along with community partners like Jonna’s Market, Guernsey Dairy, and Howell Public Schools. Howell Rotary would especially like to thank Howell Area Parks & Recreation for hosting the Howell Melon Festival and allowing Howell Rotary Club to continue the long-standing Howell Melon Ice Cream tradition.



The public is encouraged to watch social media postings for information about online orders early next summer.



More information about the Howell Rotary Club, visit their FaceBook page; or contact 517-618-1729 or HowellRotary2987@gmail.com.