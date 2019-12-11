All Four Howell FIRST Tech Teams Head To State Championship

All four Howell middle School robotics teams will be taking part in upcoming state championship events.



This weekend, all four Howell middle school FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) teams will be competing at the FIRST in Michigan FTC State Championship events. Each team qualified to advance to the state championship events based on their performance at district qualifier competitions. This year’s FTC competition game is Skystone. The object is to attain a higher score than the opposing Alliance by locating and delivering Stones and Skystones from the Loading Zone to the Building Zone, building the highest Skyscraper, and placing the Capstone on the Skyscraper. Team KUDOS will compete at the FIRST in Michigan FTC State Championship at Macomb Community College on December 13th and 14th. The remaining three teams will compete at the FIRST in Michigan FTC State Championship at Kellogg Arena on December 13th and 14th. Officials further noted that this past Sunday, two Howell elementary FIRST Lego League (FLL) teams, the Viking Bots and the Dream Builders competed at the FIRST in Michigan FLL state championship event.



The district says each of the four teams has had an impressive season leading up to the FTC State Championship events. A press release states “Team KILTS #10538 claimed first place at the Howell FTC Qualifier 2 and the Motivate Award. Team KILTS also claimed second place and won the Inspire Award at the Midland Qualifier. Team KAOS #8649 claimed second place and the Think Award at the Richland Qualifier. Additionally, Team KAOS claimed the Inspire Award at the Howell FTC Qualifier 2. Team KUDOS #15229 claimed the Think Award at Oxford Wildcat Quest 2. Team KRASH #15465 claimed second place and was a finalist for the Think award at the Howell FTC Qualifier 2. Team Crash also claimed a Promote Award and a Control Award this season.” (JM)