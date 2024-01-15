Howell Rite Aid To Close

Dan Martin





A longtime pharmacy in Howell will soon be locking its doors.



The Rite Aid at 1002 East Grand River is set to close later this month as part of the national chain’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy.



Company officials are shuttering underperforming locations across the nation as it deals with billions in debt and a significant drop in sales.



According to published reports, the last day of business will be the 25th of January. Prescriptions can then be picked up at the nearby Kroger. Another 21 locations across the state will also be closing.