Community Tree Planting Event Friday In City Of Howell

October 12, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A community tree planting event is set this Friday in the City of Howell.



ReLeaf Michigan, in collaboration with the City of Howell, Armor Protective Packaging, and the DTE Energy Foundation, is planting 26 trees along Riddle Street.



ReLeaf Michigan is the only statewide non-profit tree planting and education organization. It's provides hands-on opportunities for people to learn the proper way to plant and maintain a tree – which in turn hopefully pushes people to purchase their own trees and increase their tree canopies.



Executive Director Melinda Jones has been with the non-profit since its inception in 1988 and was among the founding members. The non-profit relies on volunteers extensively, as well as sponsors and donations. Currently, a sponsor is also being sought to aid with the ever-popular Big Tree Hunt.



Jones encouraged everyone in the state to rally together around the benefits derived from trees and help replant them.



Jones said Michigan continues to lose trees on a yearly basis for various reasons – which also “seems to be a mecca for any kind of invasive insect or disease”. She said a lot of trees have been taken down as part of urban development and many community forests are older. Jones said climate change has changed the whole scenery and they have to look at new types of trees because some species they used to plant are no longer applicable in certain areas of the state.



Jones noted that Oak Wilt is terrible up north and in many communities; the landscape is changing as Oak Wilt transfers from tree to tree – adding some are “pretty majestic” and thus it will take a while to replace them.



ReLeaf has worked with over 650 communities since it was started – resulting in more 30,000 trees in the ground. Jones noted they are not a seedling organization and they plant trees they pick specifically for a site, the soil, and the purpose – adding they’re very proud of their survivability rate. They make sure trees are planted correctly but also follow up a year after the planting to discuss maintenance needs - Jones said it’s really about planting for the future and generations to come. She noted they always plant at least five different types of trees to make sure they have the diversity needed and everything is very site-specific.



The non-profit is working to increase tree canopy all over the state, with 26 plantings happening this fall season. Among those is this Friday’s event.



Jones says it’s a great way to get out, get some exercise, and truly make a difference – adding those who live nearby can also say they planted a specific tree whenever they drive by. The trees planted will create a tree canopy for shade and improve aesthetics along Riddle Street.



At the event, volunteers will be planting new trees with QR code metal tags. People can then use their cellphones to scan the tree-tags and receive information about that particular tree. Over time, the tags will grow with the tree without harming it.



ReLeaf Michigan’s tree experts will be on-site to show volunteers how to plant a tree and oversee the event. Holes are pre-dug. Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and bring a shovel, hard rake, and gloves if possible.



The event will start out at West Street Park and take place rain or shine from 8:45am to noon. No planting experience is necessary and families are welcome.



An event flyer is attached. Jones was also a recent guest on WHMI's Viewpoint program. A link that interview is provided.