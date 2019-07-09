Howell's Regal Recycling Under New Ownership

July 9, 2019

A longtime Livingston County scrapyard is under new ownership.



Regal Recycling in Howell was purchased last week by Holland-based PADNOS, which operates 19 locations in Michigan and Indiana. The acquisition, which was announced July 1st, also includes Regal’s Whitmore Lake location which will be operated by GLR Advanced Recycling, a partner of PADNOS. Company President Jonathan Padnos said the move, “furthers regional consolidation and allows us to better serve our customers throughout Michigan. PADNOS views Howell as a vibrant and growing community and we want to be part of that growth."



The deal does not include Regal Auto Parts, which continues to operate independently in the recycling and selling of autos and auto parts. (JK)