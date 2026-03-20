Howell Recreation’s Jordan Hilbrecht Honored as mParks 2026 New Professional of the Year

March 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority this week announced that Jordan Hilbrecht has been named the 2026 New Professional of the Year by mParks. The award was presented at the 2026 Annual mParks Conference & Trade Show in Lansing.



The New Professional of the Year Award recognizes an emerging leader in the parks and recreation field who demonstrates outstanding passion, innovation, leadership, and commitment to advancing the profession early in their career. Jordan’s recognition reflects not only her impact within Howell, but also her growing influence across the state of Michigan, according to a release.



Jordan serves as the driving force behind Howell Recreation’s events and festivals, bringing unmatched energy, creativity, and purpose to every experience she touches. Her ability to design programming that reaches all ages and interests is evident in the wide range of events she leads from beloved community favorites like Sweetheart Dances, to creative new programs like Bad Santa Trivia Night and puzzle competitions, all the way to coordinating and elevating one of Howell’s signature event, the Howell Melon Festival, according to HAPRA.



“Jordan is the heartbeat behind many of the moments our community looks forward to each year,” said Executive Director Tim Church. “Her ability to create, organize, and deliver high-quality events while building relationships and fostering a sense of belonging is what parks and recreation is all about. This recognition from mParks is incredibly well deserved.”



According to HAPRA, "Jordan’s leadership has played a key role in expanding Howell Recreation’s event portfolio, increasing community engagement, and reinforcing the organization’s mission to help residents play, grow, and belong. Her work reflects a deep understanding that recreation is more than programs it’s about creating connection, building traditions, and strengthening community pride.



Beyond her local impact, Jordan represents the next generation of leaders shaping the future of parks and recreation in Michigan. Her passion, professionalism, and innovative mindset continue to inspire both her colleagues and peers across the state."



Photo courtesy of Instagram.