Howell Recreation Honoring Veterans & Active-Duty Military This November

November 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell Recreation is giving back to veterans and active-duty military personnel this month.



All veterans and active-duty military can drop-in at the Oceola Community Center for free with a valid military ID through November 30th.



It’s a great way for veterans to get out, get active, and engage in the community.



Drop-ins work for drop-in sports during open gym times, the indoor walking track, and use of the exercise equipment.



Officials said “To our veterans and military, thank you for your service. We are proud to be able to give back to our veteran community this November”.



The drop-in sports calendar and more about the Oceola Community Center are available in the provided link.



The Oceola Community Center is located at 1661 N. Latson Road.