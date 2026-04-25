Howell Recreation's Tri-Race 5K Bundle Returns

April 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell Recreation’s “Tri-Race 5K Bundle” is returning and early registration is well underway for three 5K races happening later this year.



Calling all runners – the Tri-Race 5K Bundle is back this year. As the weather turns nice, organizers say it’s the perfect time to start training.



The Tri-race bundle contains registration for HAPRA’s three 5K events: The Howell Melon Run, The Never Forget Trail 5K, and the Headless Horseman 5K.



Tri-Race participants will get discounted registration for all three runs, as well as a unique three-piece tri-race medal.



In addition to the usual race goodies, all Tri-race runners will receive 1/3 of this year’s Tri-race medal after each event. Tri-race runners also save 6% + $1 off each event over purchasing them all separately.



Howell Melon Run 5K – Friday, August 14th – 7:00pm

Never Forget 5K – Saturday, September 12th – 9:00am

Headless Horseman 5K – Saturday, October 17th – 6:00pm



Learn more about upcoming 5K events and sign up for the Tri-race bundle via the link provided. A flyer is attached.