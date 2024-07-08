Howell Recreation Celebrating National Parks & Rec Month

July 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





July is National Parks and Recreation Month and the Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority is celebrating with free programs throughout the month.



The community is encouraged to celebrate “Where You Belong” with Howell Recreation during its month-long celebration highlighting the impact of parks and recreation.



The special designation was made possible in conjunction with the National Park and Recreation Association (NRPA) and through the support and formal proclamation by State Representative Bob Bezotte and State Representative Jennifer Conlin. Their proclamation recognizes the vital role parks and recreation play in the well-being and quality of life of the community by promoting physical health, mental well-being, and social connectivity among residents.



HAPRA Director Tim Church said "We are thrilled to have the support of Representative Bezotte and Representative Conlin in recognizing the importance of parks and recreation in our community. Their proclamation reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality recreational opportunities that enhance the quality of life for all residents."



A variety of activities are planned for residents of all ages during July including free fitness programs, pop-up recreation events, giveaways, and more.



A “Rec on the Go” Bubble Day is set today, July 8th, from 10am to 2pm at West Street Park off Factory Street. The “Rec on the Go” mobile recreation van is bringing pop-up programs all over the Howell area this summer.



More information and an event schedule are available in the attached release and provided link.