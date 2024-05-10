HAPRA Launches "Rec On The Go" Mobile Recreation Van

The Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority’s Mobile Rec Van will be traveling all over this summer delivering free, pop-up recreation opportunities for the community.



A kick-off event was held this week for the “Rec on the Go” mobile rec program at the Oceola Township soccer fields, featuring a small ceremony and free games for the community to play.



Some games in the van include giant Connect 4, spike ball, kan jam, disc golf baskets, corn hole boards, ladder ball, chalk, sports balls, and more.



More pop-up events are scheduled throughout the month. Some in the near future include "Touch A Truck" at Tanger Outlets on Saturday from 9am to 2pm. Other stops are planned Monday at the Genoa Township Park and Fillmore County Park.



