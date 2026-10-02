Howell Public Schools to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony on New Community Center

October 2, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Public Schools will celebrate the beginning of construction on its new community center with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, October 12, at 4 pm.



Funded by the voter-approved 2023 Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future Bond, the district says the community center will serve as a hub for student, family and community activities.



The facility will feature a 300-meter indoor track, 100 yards of indoor turf, several multi-purpose rooms and court space.



Once complete, the west side of the community center will also serve as the new entrance to the Highlander Aquatic and Fitness Center and include new family changing rooms for aquatic center patrons.



“The groundbreaking for the new community center marks the start of something incredible for Highlander Nation. From community members using the track to our various co-curricular activities utilizing the turf field, the community center is envisioned as a multi-use facility that will meet the needs of our students, families, and the Howell community,” said Erin J. MacGregor, Ed.D., Howell Public Schools superintendent.



“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community in passing the Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future Bond and making this new community asset possible.”



While the groundbreaking will mark the official start of construction on the facility, work has already been completed to relocate and upgrade electrical equipment on the Howell High School campus in preparation for the project. The Howell Public Schools Board of Education has also approved bids for the pre-engineered metal building that will form a key component of the new community center.



The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on the Howell High School campus, just north of the Highlander Aquatic and Fitness Center. The groundbreaking site is located northwest of the main Howell High School building, near the drive connecting the high school campus to Highlander Way.



More information about the bond proposal and project updates is linked below.