Howell Public Schools Names Support Person of the Year

February 12, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A caring woman said to go above and beyond has been named the 2020-2021 Howell Public Schools Support Person of the Year.



Innovation Academy Building Secretary Terri Vaughn was surprised with the award by Superintendent Erin MacGregor and Innovation Academy Principal John LaGalo. Academy staff and Vaughn's husband were also present for the surprise.



Vaughn said she felt honored, noting the students and staff are the people who make her love her job and the award is for all of their Innovation Academy family. Several students and staff members nominated Vaughn for the award. She was said to be integral part of the family atmosphere at the school and ensures that every student knows how special they are. Each nomination noted how Vaughn makes both the students and staff feel welcomed and cared for. The nominations mentioned that Vaughn is always willing to go above and beyond her job duties to support her students and her caring nature and patience are what separate her from all others.



A committee of 26 district stakeholders were tasked with selecting this year's Support Person of the Year. Vaughn was selected out of 30 nominations for this year's award. She’ll be honored by the Howell Board of Education at its March meeting.



A press release with more information is attached.