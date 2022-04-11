Howell Public Schools To Host State Of The District Address

April 11, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After a two-year pause, the Howell Public Schools State of the District address is returning.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor will update district stakeholders on various district initiatives, programs, and the 2019 Capital and Safety Bond projects during the annual State of the District Address on Tuesday, April 19th at 6pm.



The event will be held in the Howell High School Project Lab. Following MacGregor’s remarks, attendees will be invited to a program showcase to learn more about several of Howell High School’s career and technical education programs.



The event is open to all district stakeholders including parents, teachers, students, community members, and local business owners.



MacGregor said after a two-year break, he’s excited to host this year’s State of the District address. He says it’s an opportunity to update stakeholders about ongoing work and their vision for the future – adding he always looks forward to the event as it serves as s a great way to share all of the incredible things happening in the district.



The Howell High School Project Lab is located on the west side of the Howell High School 10-12 Building.



Attendees should enter the campus from Highlander Way using the service drive that leads to the Highlander Aquatic and Fitness Center and Highlander Restaurant. The Project Lab is located adjacent to the high school loading dock.