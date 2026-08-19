Howell Public Schools Reaches New Contracts with Three Collective Bargaining Units

August 19, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Public Schools and three of its collective bargaining units have reached agreements on new contracts just ahead of Wednesday's start of the new school year.



The district and the Howell Custodial/Maintenance Association reached a new three-year agreement, while the district and the Howell Education Association reached a new two-year agreement. The district and the Howell Educational Support Personnel Association agreed to a one-year extension of the current agreement.



Each agreement includes annual wage and step increases for eligible employees. The Howell Public Schools Board of Education approved the contracts on Monday, Aug. 17, following ratification votes by each association.



“One of our district’s goals is to attract and retain a premier team of educators and staff. These contracts make meaningful investments in our employees, allowing us to provide competitive wage increases that will help Howell Public Schools continue to attract and retain exceptional teachers and staff while remaining fiscally responsible,” said Erin J. MacGregor, Ed.D., superintendent of Howell Public Schools.



“I am grateful for the collaborative work of the bargaining teams from the Howell Education Association, Howell Educational Support Personnel Association and the Howell Custodial/Maintenance Association throughout this process.”



Both the HESPA and HEA contracts will remain in effect through June 30, 2028, while the Custodial/Maintenance Association contract will remain in effect through June 30, 2029.