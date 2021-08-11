Howell Schools Ratifies New Agreement With HEA

August 11, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Howell Public Schools has come to a new agreement with the Howell Education Association.



The HPS Board of Education, Monday, ratified a new 2-year agreement with the HEA. The HEA represents the district's teachers and other professional employees, of which there are approximately 400. As part of the contract, the coming school year will change longevity payments. Payments will increase to $450 for staff that has been there 15+ years, $900 for those with 20+ experience with the district, and $1,350 for those with 25 or more years. Dental benefits also increase along with a change to the sick bank procedure with the Superintendent. Each year will also grant 2% salary increases and step and track advancement for those who are eligible.



The agreement ratification passed unanimously, with Board Vice President Brent Earl speaking his support, but abstaining from the vote because his wife is a teacher. Board President Stacy Pasini said they are glad they could agree to contracts with all of their unions.



Following the approval, a representative from the HEA and a member of the negotiating team thanked the Board and said they believe it is a financially responsible, fair, and equitable contract that will help them provide the best educational opportunities possible.