Howell Public Schools Names Three Fires' Halberg Teacher of the Year

March 2, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Public Schools has named Elizabeth Halberg, a fourth-grade teacher at Three Fires Elementary, the district's 2025-2026 Teacher of the Year.



According to the district, Halberg is known for creating a welcoming classroom where students feel valued, supported, and inspired to learn. Through her engaging lessons, she provides students with numerous hands-on, real-world learning experiences that help them become future-ready.



Using research-based instructional strategies, according to a release, Halberg strives to ensure that each student achieves their full potential. She is known as a leader at Three Fires Elementary, serving as a mentor to new teachers and supporting various school and district committees and initiatives.



“I'm truly grateful, humbled, and honored to be named Teacher of the Year at Howell Public Schools. I'm thankful to be part of a team of dedicated educators who put students first every day,” said Halberg.



“I proudly share this recognition with the amazing, supportive, and inspiring staff at Three Fires Elementary. Most of all, I feel incredibly blessed to teach and learn alongside wonderful students past and present who I love that inspire me more than they know.”



Halberg received numerous nominations for this year’s award, each highlighting her teaching skills and her deep commitment to students, families, and colleagues. She was consistently described as an engaging and knowledgeable educator who builds strong relationships with students and families, differentiates instruction to meet a wide range of learning needs, and creates meaningful learning experiences.



“Ms. Halberg’s commitment to building relationships and helping every student succeed makes her truly deserving of this recognition. Her passion for connecting with students and families is evident in everything she does,” said Erin J. MacGregor, Ed.D, Howell Public Schools Superintendent.



“In Ms. Halberg’s classroom, learning comes to life through engaging experiences that help develop the skills outlined in our Portrait of a Highlander. Her work supporting multilingual learners, mentoring new teachers, teaching at Camp Highlander, and helping develop and launch Academia Bilingüe has strengthened opportunities for students across our district.”



“Ms. Halberg consistently goes above and beyond to support her students both academically and socially, " said Robert Starkey, Three Fires Elementary Principal.



“She builds strong relationships with her students and creates a classroom environment where every child feels valued and supported. Through engaging lessons and meaningful learning experiences, Mrs. Halberg inspires her students to take pride in their learning and reach their full potential.”



A committee of 21 individuals, including teachers, support staff, parents, a central office administrator, and a school board member, was responsible for selecting this year's Teacher of the Year. Each committee member individually reviewed the support materials for the 137 certified teachers nominated for this year's award and voted for their top five nominees.



On Thursday, Feb. 19, the committee met to discuss the top five finalists and, after thoughtful deliberation, voted for their top three choices. Following the final vote, Halberg emerged as this year's winner.



The Howell Board of Education will honor Halberg at its April meeting.