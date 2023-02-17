Howell Public Schools Names Support Person of the Year

February 17, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Shelley DiMiceli, a Highlander Way Middle School paraprofessional, has been named the 2022-2023 Howell Public Schools Support Person of the Year.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor and Highlander Way Middle School principal Tim Moore surprised DiMiceli with the award. Board of Education vice-president Courtney Tarara was there along with Dimiceli’s husband and several of the students who sent in nominations.



“Shelley’s dedication to the students and staff at Highlander Way Middle School is undeniable. From arriving early to prepare for the day to working after school to understand the curriculum of the classrooms she is working in, Shelley goes above and beyond what is expected of her,” said MacGregor.



DiMiceli was awarded on the morning of February 16th. The Howell Board of Education will honor her at their meeting next month.