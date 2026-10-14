Howell Public Schools Names Chad Bentz Asst. Athletic Director

October 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Public Schools has selected Chad Bentz as the district’s new assistant athletic director. The appointment was approved by the Board of Education Monday.



Bentz fills the position previously held by Brian Osborn, who was named the district’s athletic director in June.



Bentz most recently served as Athletic Director at Novi Christian Academy and previously spent ten years as Activities Director at Juneau-Douglas High School in Alaska.



His experience includes K-12 athletic administration, coach development and supervision, event management, budgeting, facilities, eligibility and student-athlete development, according to the district.



Bentz also was a seventh-round selection of the Montreal Expos in 2001, and appeared in 40 Major League games with the Expos and Florida Marlins.



He is a member of both the Alaska High School Hall of Fame and Alaska Sports Hall of Fame and is also a certified mental conditioning and performance coach, providing another valuable perspective as Howell continues its focus on developing the whole student-athlete.



“After an extremely competitive search process which included over 70 applications, Mr. Bentz stood out to the hiring committee. He is student-first, relationship-driven and understands how to support coaches while also establishing high expectations and accountability,’ said Brian Osborn, Howell Public Schools athletic director.



“His experience will allow him to step in and lead immediately. I’m excited about what our department can accomplish as we continue working to make Howell Athletics one of the premier education-based athletic programs in Michigan.”



Bentz will work alongside Osborn in leading Howell’s K-12 athletic programs and supporting more than 80 teams and their coaches and student-athletes.