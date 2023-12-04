Howell Public Schools To Host Next Coffee Chat

December 4, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell Public Schools will host another coffee chat this week.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor will be shining the spotlight on the district’s fine and performing arts programs during his next Coffee Chat on Thursday, December 7th from 9 to 10am. Joining MacGregor will be teachers and students sharing about the fine and performing arts programs at Howell Public Schools.



Coffee Chat is an opportunity for district families and community members to hear updates on Howell Public Schools and to ask any questions they may have about the district.



MacGregor said “Across the district, our fine and performing arts programs are filled with incredibly talented students. I am excited to showcase a few of these students, programs, and the staff who support them during my upcoming Coffee Chat. There will also be a short performance by one of our high school acapella groups, which is always a treat.”



The Coffee Chat will be held in Howell High School’s Highlander Restaurant, located on the west side of Howell High School.



Attendees should enter using the service drive to the high school, which is located off Highlander Way Road, just north of Highlander Way Middle School.