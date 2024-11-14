Howell Public Schools Earns "Unmodified" Financial Audit

November 14, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Public Schools has again been awarded an “unmodified” opinion on its annual financial audit, according to the district's communications office.



An “unmodified” opinion is the highest assurance and signifies that the audit team did not identify any material weaknesses or noncompliance within the district’s accounting practices and financial records.



In its review of the district’s food service cluster, considered a federal grant program, Plante Moran found that the district complies with federal grant and funding guidelines and is considered a low-risk auditee.



This year’s audit was conducted under newly implemented, stricter standards, SAS 143 and SAS 145. SAS 143 updates guidance on accounting estimates with a focus on risk assessment, while SAS 145 clarifies procedures for identifying and responding to material misstatements in financial statements.



Auditors reported that Howell Public Schools’ per-pupil expenditures align with those of similar districts. The report also noted a fund balance increase over the past year, bringing the district’s spendable fund balance to 19.94%.



“Receiving an ‘unmodified’ opinion and finding no material weaknesses highlights our district’s commitment to responsible financial stewardship,” said Superintendent Erin J. MacGregor, Ed.S.



“This result affirms our dedication to managing resources effectively, which enables us to provide the best educational experience for our students. I commend Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Ben Engelter and the entire Business Office for their outstanding work on this audit.”