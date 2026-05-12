Howell Public Schools Considers 'Bell-to-Bell' Ban on Cell Phones at High School

May 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Public Schools is seeking feedback on a possible change to the district's current cell phone policy at the high school. The district held a public meeting Tuesday evening to discuss that’s called a “bell-to-bell” ban on phone use beginning this fall, and overall use of technology across all grades.



“The topic is technology and health guidelines. We’re looking at our one-to-one policies, and our cell phone policies. And we’re really just seeking public input at this point,” said Elson Liu, Howell’s assistant superintendent of instructional services.



“There’s a survey (linked below) that’s out to the community. So, that’s another way community members and family can provide input into this process.”



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earlier this year signed a ban on smartphones in Michigan classrooms into law. It creates a base-level statewide policy for districts to follow when it comes to handling phones in schools.



It only applies to instructional time in public and charter K-12 schools, but districts can pass their own stricter bans if they’d like.



“There are some schools that have gone to what’s called a ‘bell-to-bell’ cell phone ban, where students are not using cell phones at all during the school day. The state law that takes effect this fall, aligns with our current policy which is students should not use cell phones during instructional time, or during class time,” Liu told WHMI News.



“Currently, students can use it during passing time, during lunch, before and after school. So, that’s the change that’s being considered, is a ‘bell-to-bell’ cell phone bell at the high school.”



Liu says the district already has received a strong response from both parents and teachers.



“Our teachers, they see cell phones as distractions to the educational process, and it’s a difficult enforcement. Like the current policies of having cell phones in the hallways, but not in the classrooms, can create some enforcement challenges for teachers,” he said.



“The feedback from families is more mixed, so far. There are some legitimate reasons why parents want to be in touch with their kids. I think our parents also recognize the challenges with distractions in the classroom.”



HPS also is gauging parents' perception of Google Chromebooks, and how they're used by students at school and at home. Liu sought out the expertise of Dr. Dr. Jenny Radesky, a board-certified developmental behavioral pediatrician at the University of Michigan, who wrote the latest guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics.



"Working with our committee on this topic, she said it really depends on how you're using it. How you're using the technology. It can be beneficial for learning. It can be beneficial for students. But being intentional about it, and being thoughtful about it. And that's really what we want to do," said Liu.



Some parents expressed a positive experience with Chromebooks, while others said their children have learned to go around parental and school district controls to access inappropriate sites.



One parent blamed Chromebooks for their child's lack of handwriting skills, and in-person communication.



Liu said survey responses and feedback from Tuesday’s forum will help shape what policy is shaped ahead of the school board’s expected decision in June.