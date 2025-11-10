Howell Public Schools Cancels Classes Monday to Investigate "Threat"

November 10, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / Jessica Mathews /news@whmi.com





A threat that canceled classes for students throughout the Howell Public Schools district on Monday was apparently intended as “a joke” by a student.



Howell Police say the Department was made aware overnight of a TikTok post that indicated an intent by the author to conduct a shooting at the Howell High School this week.



The department’s road patrol immediately contacted the Howell Police Department School Resource Officer, who initiated an investigation into the threat.



The SRO was able to determine a possible location of interest for the threat based on technological data obtained during the initial portion of the investigation. The SRO coordinated with an Agent from the FBI Detroit - Ann Arbor Resident Office and contact was made with the residents of the home in Marion Township.



Police said interviews were conducted and the offender did confess to posting the TikTok but that there were no intentions of carrying out any form of violence as it was intended as a joke.



Police said there were no weapons associated with the residence and “no reason to believe that there are any further potential threats to the public or schools”.



Upon completion of the investigation, it will be forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for review and potential criminal charges.



Based on the age of the offender, Police said no arrest was made at this time.



Howell Police Chief Michael Dunn said “We take these types of threats of violence against our children very seriously and sympathize with all of the families affected by the poor choices made by one individual. We also thank the assistance of the FBI Detroit – Ann Arbor Resident Office for their rapid assistance in this incident”.



Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin McGregor emailed parents early Monday morning to say schools would be closed as police investigated a threat.



"Early this morning, we were notified of a Snapchat message circulating that referenced a threat of violence against Howell High School. As soon as we were alerted to this, an investigation was launched, and law enforcement was involved. At this time, law enforcement needs additional time to thoroughly investigate this matter. Due to this and out of an abundance of caution, Howell Public Schools will be closed today, Monday, November 10, 2025."



HPS Director of Communications Tom Gould thanked Howell City Police and authorities for their quick action – saying thankfully this turned out to be a non-credible threat.

Gould told WHMI “these threats are an interruption to the leaning environment and the community and we take them very seriously, and law enforcement takes them very serious. The student involved will be facing real harsh consequences from both the district and law enforcement; this is not a joking matter or a funny way to get a day off school”.





