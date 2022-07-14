HPS To Hold "Try-It-Out" Day For Potential Bus Drivers

July 14, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver but might find it a little overwhelming will have an opportunity to try it out first-hand during an event later this month.



Howell Public Schools will host a Try-it-Out Day on Thursday, July 28th from 5 to 7pm for attendees to experience driving a school bus and learn about becoming a bus driver. The district is looking to hire additional bus drivers and substitute drivers for the upcoming school year.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor said "The thought of driving a school bus can be a little overwhelming, so we hope that by allowing interested individuals the opportunity to try driving a bus, we can alleviate some of the nervousness that people may feel. Being a bus driver is an inspiring career. Our bus drivers are devoted to ensuring that each student begins their day with a friendly smile and arrives safely at school and ready to learn."



Howell bus drivers and trainers will be available at the event to discuss what it is like to have a career as a bus driver and share the process of obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License or CDL. For new bus drivers, the district provides paid training to help the individual acquire their CDL.



Individuals do not need a commercial driver's license (CDL) to try out driving a bus at the event - only a valid driver’s license is needed. No registration is required. The event will be held in the parking lot on the north side of Howell High School.



HPS Director of Communications Tom Gould tells WHMI attendees will be able to drive around the high school parking lot to see what it’s like and hopefully alleviate some of the nervousness that people might have when they think about driving a bus because it is a bigger vehicle.



Gould said right now they are fully staffed for bus drivers but are looking to add a few more just to make sure they’re covered for the upcoming school year. However, like so many schools and businesses, he said they do have a need for employees and the bus driver “try-it-out” day is a creative way to allow people to come in, learn about the job and drive a bus. Gould added that it really is a very rewarding job and when they talk to their bus drivers, all of them say the best part about the job is the kids and the smiles when picking them up for school and dropping them off.



Howell Public Schools bus drivers receive paid training, a signing bonus, a work schedule aligned to the school calendar, and can elect to receive benefits and a wage starting between $18.87 and $21.22 per hour.



More information is available in the provided link.