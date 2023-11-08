Voters Approve Howell Public Schools Bond Proposal

November 8, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Voters within the Howell Public Schools boundaries approved the “Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future” bond proposal in Tuesday’s election.



That will generate $258 (m) million for improvements in the district while expecting to maintain the current tax rate of 5.5 mills.



The funds will be used for the highest priority improvements in each of the district's schools and focus on five key areas: safety and security, learning environments, teaching tools, aging building infrastructure, and community needs.



The measure passed by 60.67% - with 7,196 “yes” votes, and 4,665 “no” votes.



More information about the proposal is provided, along with a link to complete un-official election results.