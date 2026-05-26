Howell Public Schools Board of Education Seeks Qualified Candidates

May 26, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The Howell Public Schools Board of Education is accepting applications due to a recent resignation. Effective immediately, and citing personal reasons, Steve Dault submitted his resignation letter over the weekend.



“On behalf of the Board of Education and the Howell community, I would like to thank Mr. Dault for his service and dedication to Howell Public Schools,” said Erin MacGregor, Howell Public Schools Superintendent. “Mr. Dault’s leadership has helped guide the district over the past two years and we are grateful for his time on the Board.”



Dault was elected to a six-year term back in 2024. But now, the Howell Public Schools Board of Education is seeking qualified candidates to fill his seat.



The selected candidate will serve through the November 3 election, when voters will elect a candidate to serve the remainder of the term. Interviews are taking place Monday, June 8, with a decision to be made during the Board's meeting on Monday, June 15.



Applications must be submitted no later than 12pm on Thursday, June 4 to be considered. Only hard copies of the Interest in Board Vacancy Packet will be accepted. A link to apply is posted below.