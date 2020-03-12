Howell Public Schools Approves Summer Bond Work

March 12, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Howell Public Schools Board of Education has selected contractors for over $6-million of summer improvements.



Eleven contract awards were approved by the Board at their meeting, earlier this week, for 2020 summer bond work. The scope of the work includes secure vestibules, office upgrades, door and door hardware, flooring, plumbing and electrical upgrades, exterior improvements of parking lots, stadium lighting at the high school, new baseball/softball concessions, restrooms, fencing, and press box work. The will also add sidewalks at ball fields, concrete ramp and entrances, bleachers, play equipment and a new surface to the high school track. Superintendent Erin MacGregor brought the recommendations to the board from Clark Construction Company, telling the board that he believes they are now in good shape with regards towards getting this summer work moving.



Trustee Mike Yenshaw asked during the meeting about a $160,000 recommendation for the track surface, when the low bidder, who was awarded the project, bid $85,000. Project Manager Cody Farber said the Bond Steering Committee decided to go with a different material in polyurethane, rather than the existing latex. The polyurethane, he says, has a better life span and is easier to repair, though comes at the higher cost. Yenshaw noted that this could hamper the Board’s wishlist for potential projects with leftover money. Ultimately, he and the rest of the Board voted unanimously to approve and award the contracts for a total just north of $6.22-million.