Accidental Shooting Death Of Toddler Still Under Investigation

August 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The investigation into the accidental shooting of a Howell toddler is continuing.



The Howell Police Department provided an update in the case today.



Chief Scott Mannor says the investigation into the accidental shooting that took place in the 1900 block of Oak Squire Lane on June 11th is still on-going. Currently, the department is awaiting final forensic reports from the Michigan State Police Crime Lab, as well as the autopsy report. Once all of that information is obtained, Mannor says the case will be turned over to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for review.



At the time of the incident, it was reported that the 2 ½ year-old child had gained access to an unsecured firearm that resulted in the accidental shooting at a home in the Rolling Oaks subdivision. The child was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead.



The child’s father is a Dearborn Police officer.