Howell Police Seeks Whereabouts of Man Wanted in Stalking Incident

November 26, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Police Department is asking the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with an aggravated stalking and domestic assault incident that occurred Monday.



According to the department, 30-year-old Nicholas Hornback is described as white male, approximately 5'11" tall and 200 pounds.



Officers on Tuesday attempted to locate Nicholas Hornback at a residence on the south side of the City of Howell.



When they approached the residence, Hornback fled on foot. Officers pursued him but ultimately lost sight of him in the area of I-96 and Peavy Road.



The Howell Police Department was assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police in efforts to locate Hornback.



At this time, he has not been located.



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nicholas Hornback is urged to contact Livingston County Central Dispatch at (517) 546-9111.